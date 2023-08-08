The wait for the beginning of a new NBA season can be a bit long, which is why we often hear the LeBron James – Michael Jordan debate during the offseason. This GOAT question has been made for years and it doesn’t look like it will stop anytime soon.

The King has millions of admirers around the world who are convinced he’s the best to ever play the game, and he certainly has given them reasons to believe so. But MJ fans also have arguments to disagree.

Either way, we are talking about two legends who are a reference to everyone in the sport. That’s why Pat Riley used Jordan as an example to explain what an amazing player Dwyane Wade was.

Pat Riley explains how Dwyane Wade was like Michael Jordan

According to Five Reasons Sports, Riley called Wade “Jordan-like. He was a like a cat, he was like a cougar. We used to watch this on tape all the time, ‘Look at how low he is to the ground….’ That’s Michael.”

On top of that, The Godfather said The Flash was the greatest player on Earth in 2006, when he led the Miami Heat to their first NBA championship in his third year in the league.

Wade later won two more rings in South Florida, both of them next to LeBron. Though the comparison with Jordan will probably make noise, he definitely made a name for himself in the league.