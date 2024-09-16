Trending topics:
nba

Former NBA coach claims Denver Nuggets must surround Nikola Jokic to win championship again

A former NBA coach stated that the Denver Nuggets need to focus all their efforts on surrounding Nikola Jokic if they want to win another championship.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets plays the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena
© Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesNikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets plays the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena

By Gianni Taina

Last season, the Denver Nuggets fell short, losing in Game 7 during the conference semifinals to the Minnesota Timberwolves. This year, they’re aiming to return to the form they showed in their 2022-23 championship season. But according to former Nuggets head coach George Karl, the key to repeating as champions lies in fully building around their star, Nikola Jokic.

Karl took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts, drawing a comparison to how the Golden State Warriors built their dynasty around Stephen Curry.

“When a team has the fortune of landing a generational player, like Curry or Jokic, it should do all it can to capitalize on that player’s greatness – and win as many championships as possible,” Karl wrote. “The Warriors did with Curry. Will the Nuggets with Jokic? It’s shaky right now.”

Advertisement

Despite Karl’s advice, Denver’s front office didn’t make significant roster changes this offseason. The Nuggets added Russell Westbrook, who struggled with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, and secured a contract extension for Jamal Murray. However, they did lose Kentavious CaldwellPope to the Orlando Magics, a crucial piece in their previous title run.

The Denver Nuggets celebrate with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets celebrate with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Advertisement

Jamal Murray signs contract extension

In a positive development, the Nuggets locked down Jamal Murray with a massive four-year, $208 million contract extension. The deal ensures that Murray will earn $244 million over the next five seasons.

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook breaks silence on alleged feud with Nuggets star over jersey number

see also

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook breaks silence on alleged feud with Nuggets star over jersey number

The 27-year-old guard, who has been with the Nuggets since the 2016-17 season, is now signed with the team through 2029. For the 2024-25 season, Murray is set to make $36 million, with that number jumping to $46.4 million the following year.

Advertisement

Murray’s stellar impact on the Nuggets

Jamal Murray has become an integral part of the Nuggets’ success. Last season, he averaged a career-high 21.2 points and 6.5 assists per game. He also holds the franchise record for the most three-pointers made.

NBA News: Nuggets explain why they paired Russell Westbrook with Nikola Jokic

see also

NBA News: Nuggets explain why they paired Russell Westbrook with Nikola Jokic

Beyond that, Murray is one of just eight players in NBA history to score over 50 points in a playoff game, underscoring his immense value. With his new contract in place, Murray and Jokic form a duo that ensures Denver will remain a serious contender in the title race.

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Andy Reid makes something clear to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Isiah Pacheco's injury
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid makes something clear to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Isiah Pacheco's injury

NFL News: HC Dave Canales makes stunning decision regarding Panthers QB Bryce Young
NFL

NFL News: HC Dave Canales makes stunning decision regarding Panthers QB Bryce Young

NFL News: Dolphins sign former Lamar Jackson teammate from Ravens to replace Tua Tagovailoa
NFL

NFL News: Dolphins sign former Lamar Jackson teammate from Ravens to replace Tua Tagovailoa

Former Super Bowl champion with the Giants makes bold statement on HC Brian Daboll's future
NFL

Former Super Bowl champion with the Giants makes bold statement on HC Brian Daboll's future

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo