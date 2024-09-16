Former NBA coach claims Denver Nuggets must surround Nikola Jokic to win championship again

A former NBA coach stated that the Denver Nuggets need to focus all their efforts on surrounding Nikola Jokic if they want to win another championship.

Last season, the Denver Nuggets fell short, losing in Game 7 during the conference semifinals to the Minnesota Timberwolves. This year, they’re aiming to return to the form they showed in their 2022-23 championship season. But according to former Nuggets head coach George Karl, the key to repeating as champions lies in fully building around their star, Nikola Jokic.

Karl took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts, drawing a comparison to how the Golden State Warriors built their dynasty around Stephen Curry.

“When a team has the fortune of landing a generational player, like Curry or Jokic, it should do all it can to capitalize on that player’s greatness – and win as many championships as possible,” Karl wrote. “The Warriors did with Curry. Will the Nuggets with Jokic? It’s shaky right now.”

Despite Karl’s advice, Denver’s front office didn’t make significant roster changes this offseason. The Nuggets added Russell Westbrook, who struggled with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, and secured a contract extension for Jamal Murray. However, they did lose Kentavious Caldwell–Pope to the Orlando Magics, a crucial piece in their previous title run.

The Denver Nuggets celebrate with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Jamal Murray signs contract extension

In a positive development, the Nuggets locked down Jamal Murray with a massive four-year, $208 million contract extension. The deal ensures that Murray will earn $244 million over the next five seasons.

The 27-year-old guard, who has been with the Nuggets since the 2016-17 season, is now signed with the team through 2029. For the 2024-25 season, Murray is set to make $36 million, with that number jumping to $46.4 million the following year.

Murray’s stellar impact on the Nuggets

Jamal Murray has become an integral part of the Nuggets’ success. Last season, he averaged a career-high 21.2 points and 6.5 assists per game. He also holds the franchise record for the most three-pointers made.

Beyond that, Murray is one of just eight players in NBA history to score over 50 points in a playoff game, underscoring his immense value. With his new contract in place, Murray and Jokic form a duo that ensures Denver will remain a serious contender in the title race.

