NBA Rumors: Bad news for fans who want to see Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic playing together

The chances of seeing these two superstars, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic, on the same team are very slim.

The friendship between Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic is well-known in the NBA. Despite playing for rival teams, these two European talents maintain a special bond that transcends the intense competition of the league.

Recently, Doncic and Jokic had the opportunity to play together in Goran Dragic‘s farewell game, leading many fans to dream of seeing them united on the same team in the NBA.

However, both Doncic and Jokic are tied to long-term contracts with their respective teams. The only way to see them together on the same team in the coming years would be through a monumental and risky trade.

According to ESPN insider Tim MacMahon, this superstar union is unlikely. “The [Denver Nuggets] don’t have the assets to pull off a blockbuster trade,” MacMahon said in a recent episode of the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets defends Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter during the NBA In-Season Tournament at Ball Arena. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)

“… And the same thing goes the other way for Dallas… For many, many reasons, I would put the likelihood at extremely slim. Having said that, they are really good buddies. When the Nuggets come in town, Joker is over at Luka’s house having dinner. And vice versa when the Mavs go to Denver.” Tim MacMahon added.

Long-term contracts keep Jokic and Doncic’s team-up out of reach

With neither team looking likely to sacrifice their star, the prospect of seeing Doncic and Jokic playing together in the NBA seems extremely remote. Although the current reality is not favorable, fans can still dream of the possibility of seeing Doncic and Jokic united on the same team.

Perhaps in the future, when their contracts expire, new opportunities will arise. For now, fans of both players will have to settle for seeing them shine on their respective teams and hope that one day their paths will cross in the NBA.

Nuggets and Mavericks face slim chances of uniting Jokic and Doncic in the future

Both players are NBA stars with extremely high market values, making any trade involving one of them a complex and costly endeavor, requiring a substantial amount of assets from the other team. While the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericksdon’t have a traditional rivalry, they both compete in the NBA’s Western Conference. As such, any potential trade between these two teams could significantly alter the balance of power within the league.