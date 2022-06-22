The 28-year-old Washington Wizards star is a free agent after opting out of his player option. Former Celtics executive Ryan McDonough explains how Boston can land the NBA star.

Bradley Beal is off to bigger and better things after declining his player option worth in the range of $36.4 million to continue to play for the Washington Wizards and can negotiate with any team without restrictions.

To say that Bradley Beal is not a hot commodity is an understatement with interest from many teams to acquire his services, Beal can begin to negotiate with teams as of July 6th. Beal joins a list of a possible interesting free agent class that could include Zach LaVine, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Deandre Ayton, Miles Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, and Russell Westbrook.

In speaking with NBC Sports Boston's Early Edition on Monday former Phoenix Suns general manager and ex-Celtics executive Ryan McDonough discussed the best way for the Boston Celtics to land Bradley Beal.

How the Celtics could land Bradley Beal according to Ryan McDonough

Ryan McDonough stated on the program that, "Bradley Beal makes $64 more million if he opts out of his contract and then re-signs in Washington… He can do a five-year extension with the Wizards. That's the only team in the league he can sign for that length with."

"If Beal wanted to force his way to Boston and the Wizards were willing to cooperate, a sign-and-trade is the clear path," McDonough stated. "Other than that, Boston would have to gut its entire roster other than Tatum and maybe (Jaylen) Brown."

"Al Horford's contract would probably be in there -- $26.5 million on an expiring deal… And then what does Washington want? Do they want Robert Williams, Grant Williams, draft picks? Those are Boston's most valuable assets outside of Tatum and Brown” to land Beal McDonough added.

"I think the Celtics could acquire Beal, but I think the way that would happen would be a trade either at the trade deadline or next offseason," McDonough ended.