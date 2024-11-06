Former NBA player believes Lakers star is unfairly criticized instead of LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers are hitting a rough patch in the NBA regular season. After a strong start, the team’s recent performances have faltered, sparking discussions around LeBron James’s current level of play.

The Los Angeles Lakers opened the season strong, posting a 3-0 record and leading the NBA Western Conference standings before their Game 4 matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Despite holding a third-quarter advantage, the Lakers ultimately fell short, and cracks have started to show—particularly in the form of LeBron James, who hasn’t yet reached his typical level of performance.

NBA fans are accustomed to LeBron’s trademark athleticism and standout plays. However, as the Lakers approach Game 8, the veteran star appears to be falling short of the high expectations that earned him the title of NBA’s “GOAT” in Los Angeles.

Lakers fans are aware of LeBron’s slower start, but his legendary career is a key reason why many are holding back from criticism. This sentiment is echoed on social media and in recent comments by former NBA player Chandler Parsons.

On FanDuel’s Run It Back, Parsons weighed in on the Lakers’ recent struggles and the criticism surrounding James: “When the Lakers lose, it’s inevitably going to be the 40-year-old’s fault. But it’s the other guy—the one who says it’s his team—who’s getting called out for inefficient nights or disappearing acts on the court.”

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during a preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Parsons on Anthony Davis amid the Lakers’ slump

Despite the attention on LeBron’s performance, Parsons emphasized that the true focus of the Lakers‘ struggles is on Anthony Davis. “Everything LeBron does at this stage is almost just extra. It’s praiseworthy, like a cherry on top. He’s that guy—the oldest player in the NBA and still a GOAT to many.”

Parsons continued: “There’s no real pressure on him [LeBron]. The pressure is on the guy they keep saying the team will play through. So, when the Lakers lose, it’s on Anthony Davis, not LeBron. I get that the media plays a role in the narrative, but the spotlight still lands on Davis.”

LeBron James’ performance this season

Despite the scrutiny, LeBron’s stats this season are solid. He’s appeared in all seven of the Lakers’ games, averaging 34.9 minutes per game, with 21.9 points on .489 shooting.

Additionally, he’s provided 7.7 assists, grabbed 6.9 rebounds per game, and is hitting 44.4% from beyond the arc. He’s also converting 4.1 of his 5.3 free-throw attempts. When compared to last season, his stats are relatively consistent, and the bigger picture of his impact will be clearer as the season progresses.

