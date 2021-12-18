Quentin Richardson assessed the struggling Los Angeles Lakers and claimed that they still have a chance to win it all because of LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t been exactly as good as expected. They had one of the most stacked rosters in the NBA entering the season, but the Russell Westbrook looks like a lost cause at this time.

Anthony Davis has vastly regressed, multiple players have missed time with injuries, and Frank Vogel could be on the hot seat if he doesn’t turn their mediocre defense around sooner rather than later.

Nonetheless, per former NBA player Quentin Richardson, they still have a chance to win the whole thing for one reason and one reason only: They still have LeBron James leading the locker room.

Quentin Richardson On The Lakers: “LeBron And His Team Always Have A Chance”

(Transcript via Fadeaway World)

“I don't think they are where they want to be, or where people thought they would be as far as right now in the season the way they're playing.

As far as the chance I give them, I give them the same chance any other LeBron led team has... Obviously we can pick and point at it, but every team from Miami to Milwaukee or whoever else will have their ups and downs... The difference with LeBron and his team is that I feel they always have a chance. We've seen it.

That could change in one game for them. Everybody plays well and everybody feel good, and oh my god look out now they're about to go on a run because they all on the same page. To me, when I look at the Lakers right now, I know that this isn't the finished product. When it's winning time and it's time to get the playoffs... they're gonna be as dangerous and it's gonna be one of the toughest outs to put them out in 7 games.”

The Lakers look far from a contender right now but we’ve seen LeBron work his magic with way worse rosters. Then again, maybe putting all your hopes on a soon-to-be 38 years old may not be the best plan.