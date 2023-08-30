Last season, LeBron James accomplished what most NBA fans and players thought was impossible: Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record and becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer.

James has been one of the most consistent and durable superstars in major sports history, but even for him, getting to Kareem’s mark seemed like too much, considering not even Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant did it.

That’s why Los Angeles Lakers legend Byron Scott believes that record will stand forever, as he just doesn’t see any other player balling out at such an elite level for that much time.

Byron Scott Says No One Will Break LeBron James’ Scoring Record

“No, I don’t [Think the record will be broken],” Scott said. “And I think that the reason why is the consistency.”

“LeBron has played 20 years in the NBA and has never really been fully hurt and when he gets hurt, he comes right back; he keeps himself in unbelievable condition, he’s going to play another year or so and I think that he’ll get to the point where he’ll have over 40,000 points in this league and I don’t think that it will be broken especially in our lifetime,“ Scott added.

How Many Career Points Has LeBron James Scored?

As of August 8, 2023 and before the start of the 2023/24 season, LeBron James has scored 38,652 points in the regular season and 8,023 points in the playoffs.