Are Giannis, Anthony Edwards playing today, Oct. 10, in Heat vs Timberwolves in 2026 NBA Preseason?

Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the top names fans are eager to watch take the floor against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Two of the NBA’s most talked-about teams ahead of the 2026-27 season are set to tip off their preseason slates tonight before officially opening the regular season on Oct. 21. The Miami Heat, featuring newly acquired superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, face Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in an intriguing early preview of opening night.

Both Edwards and Antetokounmpo are expected to suit up for Minnesota and Miami, respectively. The exhibition should also offer critical rotational minutes for several young players eager to prove they belong in an NBA rotation.

While Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy recently addressed why his front office opted out of the offseason Giannis sweepstakes, the “Greek Freak” has remained focused on preparing for his Heat debut against the Timberwolves.

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With Edwards entering the year primed to solidify his standing as the unquestioned face of the franchise, Minnesota enters the 2026-27 campaign looking to build on last year’s deep postseason run.

WE PLAY BASKETBALL TONIGHT ‼️😈 pic.twitter.com/I1lDocVruf — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 10, 2026

Predicted lineups for Heat and Timberwolves

With Edwards and Antetokounmpo anchoring their respective starting units, all eyes will be on how the supporting casts mesh early in preseason action. Here are the projected starting lineups for tonight’s matchup:

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Minnesota Timberwolves

SG Anthony Edwards

SF Jonathan Kuminga

PG LaMelo Ball

PF Jaden McDaniels

C Rudy Gobert

Miami Heat

SG Klay Thompson

SF Andrew Wiggins

PG Davion Mitchell

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Bam Adebayo

With a regular-season opening rematch set for Oct. 21, tonight’s tune-up provides an essential early look at where both rosters stand ahead of the games that count.

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Key takeaways