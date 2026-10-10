Are Giannis, Anthony Edwards playing today, Oct. 10, in Heat vs Timberwolves in 2026 NBA Preseason?

Two of the NBA’s most talked-about teams ahead of the 2026-27 season are set to tip off their preseason slates tonight before officially opening the regular season on Oct. 21. The Miami Heat, featuring newly acquired superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, face Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in an intriguing early preview of opening night.
Both Edwards and Antetokounmpo are expected to suit up for Minnesota and Miami, respectively. The exhibition should also offer critical rotational minutes for several young players eager to prove they belong in an NBA rotation.
While Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy recently addressed why his front office opted out of the offseason Giannis sweepstakes, the “Greek Freak” has remained focused on preparing for his Heat debut against the Timberwolves.
With Edwards entering the year primed to solidify his standing as the unquestioned face of the franchise, Minnesota enters the 2026-27 campaign looking to build on last year’s deep postseason run.
WE PLAY BASKETBALL TONIGHT ‼️😈 pic.twitter.com/I1lDocVruf— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 10, 2026
Predicted lineups for Heat and Timberwolves
With Edwards and Antetokounmpo anchoring their respective starting units, all eyes will be on how the supporting casts mesh early in preseason action. Here are the projected starting lineups for tonight’s matchup:
Are LeBron James, Joel Embiid playing today, Oct. 10, for 76ers vs Celtics in 2026 NBA Preseason?
- SG Anthony Edwards
- SF Jonathan Kuminga
- PG LaMelo Ball
- PF Jaden McDaniels
- C Rudy Gobert
Miami Heat
- SG Klay Thompson
- SF Andrew Wiggins
- PG Davion Mitchell
- PF Giannis Antetokounmpo
- C Bam Adebayo
With a regular-season opening rematch set for Oct. 21, tonight’s tune-up provides an essential early look at where both rosters stand ahead of the games that count.
Key takeaways
- Miami and Minnesota play their 2026 NBA preseason opener today, Oct. 10.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Edwards are expected to play in today’s exhibition.
- Both teams feature in an Oct. 21 opening night regular-season rematch.