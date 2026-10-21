Why did the Bucks trade Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat before the 2026-27 NBA season?

The Miami Heat starts a new journey in the 2026-27 NBA season, and they will have Giannis Antetokounmpo in their ranks, as the Milwaukee Bucks agreed to trade him before the start of the campaign.

After countless close calls and intense rumors swirling around his name, Giannis Antetokounmpo was finally traded away from the Milwaukee Bucks before the 2026-27 NBA season. The team that came away with the “Greek Freak” was none other than the Miami Heat, who had been linked to Giannis ever since the first report of Antetokounmpo wanting out of Milwaukee saw the light of day.

Trading a player of Antetokounmpo’s stature and one under contract may make little sense, but the Bucks didn’t really have much of a choice. Although Giannis didn’t publicly request a trade, reports state he and his camp pressured Milwaukee to trade him away, and the Heat were always circling around him, waiting for the moment to pounce.

Much has been said over the years about Miami’s front office with Pat Riley’s refusal to go after NBA stars and complete blockbuster trades. At one point, he had enough. The Heat went nuclear, sending virtually every single chip they owned to the Bucks to acquire Antetokounmpo. The main reason why the Bucks were pressured to trade Anteokounmpo before the 2026-27 NBA season is because they would’ve been playing him on a contract year if not.

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Giannis would’ve entered contract year

Signed to a three-year extension, Giannis’ deal runs through the 2027-28 campaign, but only if the Greek-Nigerian star says so. Next offseason, Antetokounmpo has a player option and could become an unrestricted free agent if he declines to exercise it.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.

That meant Milwaukee either traded him, or risked losing him to free agency. Based on everything the Bucks got in return for Giannis, it’s safe to say they made the right choice.

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Giannis’ trade to the Heat

Antetokounmpo wasn’t sent to Miami on his own; he was joined by Bobby Portis, who was also traded by the Bucks to the Heat. In return, the Bucks received Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks (2026, 2031, and 2033), a pick swap in 2030, and a second-round pick in 2033, as reported by ESPN.

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