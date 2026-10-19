Bam Adebayo provides major injury update ahead of Heat vs Timberwolves 2026 NBA season opener

The Miami Heat open their 2026 NBA season against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Kaseya Center, hoping to have Bam Adebayo available for the matchup.

Bam Adebayo is undoubtedly one of the Miami Heat’s biggest stars, with the team also making a major splash by adding Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ahead of the 2026 NBA season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home, the center told reporters that he is feeling good but wants to be smart about his recovery to avoid a setback.

“Just play it smart,” Adebayo said, according to The Miami Herald. “Obviously, I want to be out there. But it’s one of those things where they tried to save me from myself. Other than that, I should be ready to go Wednesday.”

Erik Spoelstra is also facing some uncertainty regarding Pelle Larsson’s status. The guard has been dealing with an illness over the past few weeks, but all indications suggest he will be available for the season opener.

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“That’s the plan right now,” Larsson said of playing Wednesday. “That’s how we’ve been setting it up, kind of planning it out not to go too fast is just don’t rush for the last preseason game. Just focus on the regular season.”

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat.

What injury is Bam Adebayo dealing with?

Heat fans were holding their breath when Bam Adebayo popped up on the injury report with right groin tightness, forcing him to sit out Miami’s final two preseason games. Rather than risking any further aggravation, the medical staff took a super cautious approach and kept their star big man sidelined to ensure he’d be at 100% for when the games actually count.

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Heat’s first challenges of the season

The Miami Heat kick off their 2026–27 regular season with a two-game homestand at the Kaseya Center, tipping off opening night against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, October 21. They stay in South Florida for their second matchup on Friday, October 23, hosting the Detroit Pistons.

To round out their opening slate, the Heat head on the road for the first time in a back-to-back, traveling to the Spectrum Center to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, October 24.

Key takeaways

Bam Adebayo stated he expects to be ready for Wednesday’s season opener.

stated he expects to be ready for Wednesday’s season opener. Pelle Larsson plans to return for the opener after dealing with an illness.

plans to return for the opener after dealing with an illness. The Miami Heat open their season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 21.