How the Heat almost stole Giannis Antetokounmpo from Warriors and Timberwolves at the trade deadline

The saga of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks was the league’s focal point throughout the trade period. While the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves were initially positioned as the frontrunners to land the superstar, it was actually the Miami Heat who came closest to acquiring the Greek Freak.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Bucks seriously considered a blockbuster deal that would have sent Giannis to South Beach in exchange for a package centered on Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, additional players, and multiple draft picks and pick swaps.

As Golden State and Minnesota sensed Milwaukee was hesitant to move its star and pulled back to finalize other deals, Miami remained at the table until the final hours. Ultimately, the deal failed to materialize because Milwaukee’s ownership intervened, believing it was better to wait until the summer of 2026 to field potentially superior offers.

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Giannis’ days in Milwaukee are numbered

While Antetokounmpo remains on the roster for now, his departure appears inevitable. The relationship between the franchise and its greatest icon has deteriorated rapidly following a knee injury sustained on March 15, which has sidelined him for 11 consecutive games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. (Getty Images)

This friction triggered an NBA investigation on March 24, as league officials grew concerned that the Bucks were “tanking”. The situation took a bizarre turn when Giannis publicly contradicted the team’s medical report, claiming he is fit to compete.

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“For somebody to come and tell me to not play or not to compete, it’s like a slap in my face,” Antetokounmpo said on April 3. “I’m available to play, but I’m not in the game. I’m available to play today. Right now. I’m available”.

Conversely, the Bucks offer a different narrative. Per Charania, the organization claims Giannis “declined the opportunity to play 3-on-3 scrimmages” as part of the mandatory return-to-play protocol.

In what looks to be his final act in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo has played a career-low 36 games, averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. With two narratives clashing and a summer bidding war looming, the two-time MVP’s future is the NBA’s biggest question mark. One thing is certain: the Miami Heat will be waiting with a phone in hand the moment the offseason begins.