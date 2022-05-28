Former All-Star Gilbert Arenas believes LeBron James is the GOAT over Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Check out what he had to say about the GOAT debate.

For decades, people have engaged in a never-ending debate about who's the greatest player in NBA history. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, it all depends on the era.

While this is an eye-of-the-beholder take, and there isn't an objective criterion to determine who the GOAT is, most people agree that LeBron James and the aforementioned Jordan and Kobe should at least make the podium.

However, if you were to ask former All-Star Gilbert Arenas, he'd argue that LeBron is the far superior player. In a recent interview, the controversial guard explained his case for James as the GOAT.

Gilbert Arenas Explains Why LeBron James Is The GOAT

"The reason I felt that LeBron is the GOAT is because during pressure times, he still makes the actual right decision vs. what us fans and the public wants him to do," Arenas said. "That is what separates him from Jordan and Kobe, where if you give Jordan or Kobe those Cavs teams, they wouldn’t make the playoffs, and they wouldn’t make it to the championship. Jordan would just average 60 and say, ‘the hell with it’."

James' IQ Is Superior, Says Arenas

Arenas also added that LeBron's IQ is what takes him apart from the rest. Per Gilbert, LeBron has often rathered face backlash for not taking a big shot if it's not the right play, contrary to what Kobe or Jordan would do:

"From year 17, 18th, to year 1 what set LeBron apart was his IQ, his ability to adapt, his ability to read," Arenas explained. "That is something we didn’t understand first time matching up against him, is how smart he really was. There were times where we are leaving, a certain guy opened knowing no one in their right mind would pass it to him, which he would, and the outcome was great."

"I understood he understands the game really well, but I didn’t realize then he is willing to sacrifice his name, his integrity of being bashed to make the right play," Arenas added. "He believes in his teammates, which gives them a sense of believing in themselves too. Because he still believes in his teammates, they still believe in themselves too during crucial times and that is what makes LeBron the GOAT."

At the end of the day, everybody's entitled to their opinion, and Arenas made a valid point for LeBron. But then again, what's the point in comparing them when we can just enjoy their game?