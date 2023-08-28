Just last week, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry fueled controversy on social media. He called himself the greatest point guard in NBA history, even ahead of Magic Johnson.

It’s been a while since Curry’s name has been thrown out in the debate, and one could argue that he has a strong résumé. Even so, some people believe he was out of line.

That’s not the case with Gilbert Arenas, as he recently explained why Steph’s four championships are actually worth more than the five rings Magic won with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Curry’s Ring Are More Valuable Than Magic’s, Says Arenas

“When it comes to Magic, where’s the factor in that he came into a dynasty? The team went to the Western Conference Finals two years straight. They add him, they win the championship,” Arenas started.

“Like you know what I mean? He’s gonna get inherited greatness off the jump,” continued Arenas. “You didn’t go to some bottom-feeding team, and you had to build it like Steph.”

“If we’re going to say the best point guard ever, I have to give it to the guy who technically came from the mud – hurt, losing, bad team. Like Michael Jordan, we see you’re team was trash, and y’all built this championship. Steph Curry built this championship,” Arenas concluded.

He’s got a valid point right there. Curry turned his team around, while Johnson was put in the best position possible. Even so, maybe there’s no point in comparing players from different eras.