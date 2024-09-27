Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr turns 59, a career of major achievements in the NBA

Trending topics:
Steve Kerr is a formidable coach and a solid role player when he played the game of Basketball. Below are his major accomplishments as both a player and a coach.

Steve Kerr turned 59
© IMAGOSteve Kerr turned 59

By Kelvin Loyola

Steve Kerr has had a remarkable career as both a player and a coach in the NBA, showcasing his versatility and basketball IQ at every stage. Born on September 27, 1965, in Beirut, Lebanon, Kerr moved to the United States as a child and developed a passion for basketball. He played college basketball at the University of Arizona, where he became known for his sharp shooting and leadership on the court. After a successful collegiate career, he was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 50th overall pick in the 1988 NBA Draft.


Kerr’s playing career spanned 15 seasons in the NBA, during which he played for several teams, including the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Chicago Bulls. He is best remembered for his time with the Bulls, where he was part of a dynasty that won three consecutive championships from 1996 to 1998. Known for his exceptional three-point shooting, Kerr still ranks among the league’s all-time leaders in three-point field goal percentage. His clutch shooting, particularly during the 1997 NBA Finals, where he hit the game-winning shot in Game 5 against the Utah Jazz, solidified his reputation as a key contributor to championship teams.

After retiring as a player in 2003, Kerr transitioned into broadcasting and analysis, working as a commentator for NBA games. His insights and understanding of the game made him a respected voice in basketball media. However, Kerr’s ambition to return to the sidelines was evident, and in 2014, he was appointed head coach of the Golden State Warriors. This marked the beginning of a new chapter in his career, where he would quickly establish himself as one of the top coaches in the league.

Steve Kerr the coach

Under Kerr’s leadership, the Warriors transformed into one of the most dominant teams in NBA history. He implemented a fast-paced, ball-movement-centric style of play that revolutionized modern basketball. In his first season, the Warriors won an NBA-record 73 games during the 2015-16 regular season and captured the championship in 2015.

Kerr has led the Warriors to multiple championships, including three titles in five years (2015, 2017, and 2018), further cementing his legacy as a coach.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) courtside during a break in the first half

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) courtside during a break in the first half

Beyond his success on the court, Kerr is also known for his advocacy for social issues, using his platform to speak out on topics such as gun control and racial equality. His ability to connect with players and foster a strong team culture has contributed to the Warriors’ sustained success.

Today, Steve Kerr is recognized not only as a brilliant tactician and leader but also as a significant figure in the landscape of professional basketball, embodying the values of sportsmanship and social responsibility.

Achievements of Steve Kerr as a Player

  • 5× NBA Champion (1996- 99, 2003) with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs
  • 1997 NBA Three-Point Contest winner
  • Career 3-point field goal percentage (.454)
Achievements of Steve Kerr as a Coach

  • 4× NBA Champion (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022) with the Golden State Warriors
  • NBA Coach of the Year (2016)
  • Fastest Coach to Reach 300 Wins in NBA history (in 359 games)
  • Led Warriors to an NBA-record 73 wins in the 2015-16 regular season
  • Developed a modern, up-tempo offensive style that transformed the game
  • Mentored several players who have gone on to become stars in the league, including Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson
