Steve Kerr has won four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors leading an extraordinary generation of players such as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Right now, the Warriors are probably the most dangerous team in the league with 10 wins in their last 12 games. Although they’re currently in 10th place at play-in position, Golden State can make a run to claim that No.6 seed.

Stephen Curry has been sensational and they’re just 3.5 games back of the Dallas Mavericks to avoid the play-in. It’s going to be a tremendous race with teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, the Sacramento Kings, the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Now, in a key moment for the short term future of the franchise, the Warriors’ front office has made a crucial decision to keep their core group together. They’re not giving up.

How long is the contract of Steve Kerr with the Warriors?

Steve Kerr will become the highest-paid head coach in NBA history. The Golden State Warriors are ready to offer him a two-year, $35 million contract to keep him until the 2025-2026 season.

The plan is ready. As long as Stephen Curry is playing for the franchise, Kerr will be his coach. So, at least for the next two years, they’re going to be together considering Curry’s last extension also ends in 2026.