Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls will meet on Friday, November 12, at 10:00 pm (ET) at the CHASE Center in San Francisco for the 2021/22 NBA season. Here, you'll find all the match information, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game.

Two of the most entertaining teams to watch will take the floor when the league-best Golden State Warriors host the revamped Chicago Bulls in the Bay. This will be must-watch television for hoops fans all over the planet.

Stephen Curry and Zach LaVine will go toe-to-toe in a duel between the two teams with the best record in each conference. This will be the toughest task they'll have to face thus far this season.

Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: CHASE Center, San Francisco

Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls: Times By State In The U.S

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls: Storylines

The Golden State Warriors have been the best team in the NBA and it hasn't even been close. Stephen Curry is having another MVP-caliber season, Gary Payton II should draw early consideration for Defensive Player of the Year, and Jordan Poole's breakout is real.

The Chicago Bulls have also been on a roll to start the season. Lonzo Ball's addition has been crucial for Billy Donovan's team, and DeMar DeRozan has done an outstanding job of silencing his doubters early in the year.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls In The U.S

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls to be played on November 12 at the CHASE Center in San Francisco will be broadcasted in the US by ESPN, SN1, NBC Sports Bay Area, and NBA League Pass.

Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls: Predictions And Odds

As of now, oddsmakers have yet to reveal the odds for this game. However, we expect them to favor the home team.

* Odds via FanDuel