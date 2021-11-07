Golden State Warriors play against Houston Rockets today for a Western Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are ready to play in a Western Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco on November 7, 2021 at 10:00 PM (ET). Home court is a fortress. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Golden State Warriors have a positive record with seven wins and only one loss after less than ten days in the new season. The Warriors are playing a long series of eight games at home, so far the record is positive with three wins and one loss, the most recent game was a victory over the Pelicans 126-85.

The Houston Rockets are deep in a hole filled with losses, they have only one win in the 2021 NBA season. The Rockets lost the last seven games, most recently against the Denver Nuggets 95-94. After this game the team returns home to play the Detroit Pistons.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Storylines

Golden State Warriors are taking advantage of a series of home games to add more victories to their record in the 2021 NBA season. They lost the first game of this long series at home to Memphis Grizzlies 101-104 OT, but after that loss the team won against Thunder 103-82, Hornets 114-92 and Pelicans 126-85. The Warriors offense is scoring an average of 113.1 points per game, and the team allows up to 99.4 points per game.

The Houston Rockets came very close to ending a losing streak that had them buried in a dark hole, but the Denver Nuggets didn't let the Rockets win the game. The game was tight, but the Rockets with 46.7% field goal was not enough to win. The winning points were defined by the free throws, the Nuggets at 14/17 and the Rockets at 16/24. Houston Rockets are scoring an average of 104.6 PPG and the defense is allowing up to 112.1 PPG.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets in the U.S.

This game of the Western Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by NBCSports.com, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Predictions And Odds

Golden State Warriors are favorites at home to win this game by -13 points at FanDuel, they play better at home and the visitors are having a bad time. Houston Rockets are underdogs with +13 ATS, the totals are pegged at 220.5 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Golden State Warriors -13.



FanDuel Golden State Warriors -13 Totals 220.5 Houston Rockets +13

* Odds via FanDuel.