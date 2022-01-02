The Golden State Warriors will seek to continue being the leaders of the Western Conference when they host the difficult Miami Heat this Monday, January 3. Here you will find out everything you want to know about this game, such as preview, information, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Golden State Warriors will face the Miami Heat in a duel between two aspiring teams to be champions in this 2021/2022 NBA season. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

Golden State Warriors is the current leader of the Western Conference, and the team with the best win / loss balance in the entire NBA (28-7). They are perhaps the biggest contenders to win the championship ring this season and they show it in every game. Of course, the team led by Steve Kerr wants to continue at the top and for that they will have to overcome the Miami Heat.

On the visitors' side, they arrive with the illusion of being able to surpass the Milwaukee Bucks (third in the conference) in the standings. Currently, the Miami franchise is located in fourth place and is a few victories of the first three teams in the Eastern Conference: the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, and of course the objective of the Heat will be to be able to reach them and seize leadership in the East.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 3, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The game that the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat will play this Monday, January 3 at 10:00 PM (ET) at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California; will be the first between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. It will undoubtedly be a game of great interest since it is about two teams that are contenders for the title and that fight for the top positions in their respective Conference.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat to be played today Monday, January 3, at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Sun.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Predictions

Bookmarkers have not released their favorite for this game yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, and despite the fact that it will be a very tough match, it is most likely that favoritism is on the part of the Golden State Warriors, who are currently the highest aspirant to be the new NBA champion.

