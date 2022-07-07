The Golden State Warriors will clash against the New York Knicks for the 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Golden State Warriors are looking for the future. That's why James Wiseman, Moses Moody and other young players will have to prove themselves in Las Vegas to be awarded with a possible Dubs' player deal for the upcoming season.

On the other side, the New York Knicks have one of the most unexperienced teams of the 2022 NBA Summer League. None of the players have more than 1 year of experience as an NBA player. In addition, the youngest player in their squad is the Dominican player Jean Montero, who is 19 years old.

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks: Match Information

Date: Friday, July 8, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The main purpose of this short tournament is to promote rookies and young promising talent. In fact, the Warriors might have one of the most powerful and young teams among the summer squads' in Las Vegas. Although, the Knicks might have some hidden talent among theirs.

For example, James Wiseman and Moses Moody will play for the Dubs while the young Dominican Jean Montero will be part of the Knicks' squad. There are also some huge players like Gui Santos, Vince Edwards that part of the game.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks in the US

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks: Predictions and Odds

According to BetMGM, the Golden State Warriors have +2500 odds to be crown as the 2022 NBA Summer League champions, while the New York Knicks have +3000 odds to make a shocker performance at the tournament in Las Vegas.

