The San Antonio Spurs just got their franchise player. Victor Wembanyama is a kind of prospect we had never seen in the NBA, and he could set the tone in the league for years to come.

The Spurs have found plenty of success developing their big men and former first-overall picks, with David Robinson and Tim Duncan spending their entire careers with the organization.

However, even though he hasn’t played a single minute in the NBA, Keyshawn Johnson still believes that the French star will eventually play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Keyshawn Johnson Says Victor Wembanayama Will Eventually Be A Laker

“Wembanyama is going to be brought up to speed with the Spurs before he becomes a Laker in the next five years,” Johnson said. “So, that’s how I am kind of how I am looking at it.”

“In the end, he’ll have a purple and gold on because you know we target guys. We specifically look for certain guys,” the analyst continued. “That’s what we do.”

It’s true that the Lakers have a history of acquiring former first-overall picks that play center, with Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, and Anthony Davis taking their talents to Southern California.

But Wemby grew up a Spurs fan because of Tony Parker and Boris Diaw, and maybe we should wait until he makes his actual NBA debut before fast-forwarding five years or so into the future.