Victor Wembanyama is now officially part of the San Antonio Spurs franchise but there is still a long way to go to see if he will be the player they need to return to the postseason, some say yes, others say no but it will all depend on his performance.

During his time in the French basketball league he played for three different teams, Nanterre 92, ASVEL and Metropolitans 92. With the Metropolitans he developed his talent and was finally able to show his full potential to the world.

Like most rookies, Wembanyama is unlikely to start the 2023-2024 season as a starter, although anything is possible, but most likely he will play few games until he finally gets used to the league.

What is Victor Wembanyama’s ambitious request?

In an article written for Spurstalk.com by LJ Ellis, it was revealed that the Spurs met with Victor Wembanyama a few days before the 2023 NBA Draft and among the things that were said in that meeting, Victor shared his vision of what his first year would be like.

According to what can be read in Spurstalk’s article by LJ Elli: “The most notable request from Wembanyama was that he wants to play in every possible game. The source told me the Spurs responded by telling Wembanyama that the franchise agrees with his vision and will do everything they can to make that happen.”

The Spurs know that Victor Wembanyama must go through an analysis process where the Spurs trainers must strengthen their weaknesses to avoid injuries and work on Victor’s strongest points to make the most of them.