Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat will clash tonight at the FedEx Forum for the 2022-23 NBA Pre-season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free the 2022-23 NBA Pre-season in the US

Memphis Grizzlies will come against Miami Heat at the FedEx Forum in Memphis on Thursday, October 7, 2022, at 8:00 PM (ET) in the 2022-23 NBA Pre-season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA Pre-season game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 52nd overall game. Miami Heat are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 28 occasions so far, while Memphis Grizzlies have managed to triumph in 23 matches to this day.

The last time they clashed was on December 6, 2021, and it ended in a 105-90 win for the Grizzlies at home in Memphis. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022-23 NBA Pre-season.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Friday, October 7, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: FedEx Forum, Memphis

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat: Storylines

Memphis Grizzlies are yet to be defeated, managing to triumph in both pre-season games so far. On the other side, Miami Heat have lost their lone 2022-23 NBA preparatory match to this day.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 25, 1995, and it ended in a 111-91 win for the Florida-based side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA Pre-season game between Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat, to be played on Thursday, at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, will be broadcasted on FuboTV (free trial), as well as NBA TV in the United States.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat matchup. However, judging by the Grizzlies' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.