For the 21st year, the NBA has revealed the results for the NBA GM Survey, which includes which team will get the championship, who will be MVP, among other questions for the upcoming season.

The 2022-23 NBA Season is getting closer, and closer. As the preseason games go on, the National Basketball Association revealed the final results for a 50-question survey involving all 30 General Managers of the NBA franchises. Find out who were chosen by the overall decision-makers of the best league in the world.

This survey included topics like the next NBA Championship winner, both East and West Conference Champions. As well as individual awards such as the Most Valuable Player award for the next seasson, and topics like the player most likely to have a breakout season, and the best player in each position on the court.

In fact, Evan Mobley, who is currently injured and will miss the first two-to-four weeks of the season, was voted for the player who most likely will have a breakout season. Also, Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic were voted to be the best five-player lineup in each position.

NBA GM Survey: Which team will be the championship winners?

According to the NBA App Survey, the NBA's decision-makers voted for the Milwaukee Bucks of Giannis Antetokounmpo to be the 2022-2023 NBA Champions. However, the survey showed that the Golden State Warriors, the Boston Celtics, and the Los Angeles Clippers were also voted in this category. Also, according to the survey, the Bucks didn't get at least 50% of the voting, so it isn't a unanimous claim.

In other categories, the Bucks were clearly the favorites to win the Eastern Conference, while the Warriors and the Clippers tied to be the Western Conference Champions. Also, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks with Giannis Antetokounmpo were top-placed in voting for the MVP award for this season. Behind them were Joel Embiid, a two-time runner-up, and Stephen Curry, a two-time winner.

Also, not a single vote was for the Los Angeles Lakers to be at least top 3 in the West, but there were 10% of the GM's who voted that the LA franchise will finish four-seeded. As well as the runners-up for the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat didn't get any vote for the top-seeded, but 10% said they will end up in second place.