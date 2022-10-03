As the 2022-2023 is getting closer and closer, there's a five-player list that includes Ben Simmons that need to prove once again the can shine bright in the best league in the world.

The 2022-2023 NBA Season is right around the corner, and every NBA team is getting ready with the Preseason games. However, there are players such as Ben Simmons who need the season to start already in order to go out and prove the haters wrong about them.

There are so many players who are returning after serious injuries who left them out for an entire season including Jamal Murray, Zion Williamson, and Kawhi Leonard. However, those players are in a different environment which allows them to take their time in order to get what they

On the other hand, there are players who need to go out on the court and deliver answers to their team. This five-player list will give you a little bit of information about which players will need to fulfill the hype all of their fans have created.

NBA players who need to prove their value in the 2022-23 Season

1. Anthoy Davis

One of the most anticipated returns for the upcoming season is Anthony Davis. For some of you, the 29-year-old has nothing to prove as he is already an NBA Champion. However, the Los Angeles Lakers player has to prove he came back and can dominate with ease to lift up the Lakers to the desired place.

2. DeAndre Ayton

The talent and the youth are there, but the mentality is what's missing. The 24-year-old got what he wanted for his checks and balances. Now, Deandre Ayton has to deliver, especially for the Phoenix Suns as everybody knows they got a huge hole inside the locker room after last season's elimination game.

3. James Wiseman

To fill James Wiseman's shoes, the hype and the show have to be really high. That's why the only one that could fill those shoes are himself. A former No.2 pick overall needs to show up, especially in the current NBA Champions. However, as he starts from behind Looney's back, Wiseman needs to improve a lot.

4. Michael Porter Jr

Despite Jamal Murray's return will be on the spotlight for the Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr may have a little room for improvement both on the defensive the offensive end. And with a max-deal on the way, Porter Jr needs to prove himself to be an elite and key player for the Nuggets this season.

5. Ben Simmons

When Ben Simmons played for the last time in the NBA, there was too much criticism over him that hold on mostly until he returned to practice. However, as he is as good as new, Simmons has a new chance to prove that he still is worthy of the No.1 pick overall of the 2016 NBA Draft with the Brooklyn Nets.