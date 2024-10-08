Heat coach Spoelstra warns rest of the NBA: Adebayo could be a major threat next to Jimmy Butler

Trending topics:
As the Miami Heat gear up for the 2024-25 NBA season, Erik Spoelstra has set high expectations, particularly for star Bam Adebayo. The head coach firmly believes that Adebayo, in tandem with Jimmy Butler, could be a game-changer for the Heat as they look to bounce back from last season's early playoff exit.

Jimmy Butler #22 and Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat celebrate in the second half of game one of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2023 in New York City. The Miami Heat defeated the New York Knicks 108-101.
By Alejandro Lopez Vega

The Miami Heat were ousted by the eventual champions, the Boston Celtics, in just five games during the 2023 postseason, a disappointment that still lingers. With the new season just days away, Erik Spoelstra is confident his team is ready to rewrite the narrative, with Bam Adebayo poised to play a pivotal role alongside Jimmy Butler.

In a recent press conference, Spoelstra highlighted Adebayo’s ongoing development, specifically in his three-point shooting. “It’s growing. I would say last year at this time he was already making them at a pretty high level in the practice setting,” the coach said. ”I think he’ll be able to step right in and take those kind of shots.”

Bam’s growth in this area could provide the Heat with a new dimension offensively. Last season, he connected on 35.7% of his three-point attempts, a figure that holds up well against other elite big men like Denver’s Nikola Jokic (35.9%), Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis (37.9%), and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (38.8%).

If Adebayo continues to progress as a reliable perimeter threat, the Heat could be a much more dangerous team in the postseason. When combined with Jimmy Butler’s leadership and contributions from other key players, Miami has the potential to be a legitimate title contender.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gestures during the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Kaseya Center on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Miami.

Spoelstra’s core vision

Erik Spoelstra’s blueprint for the upcoming season revolves around four key players: Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Terry Rozier. According to reports, the head coach intends to maximize their minutes together, seeking a cohesive unit capable of lifting the Heat to the next level.

Preseason begins

The Miami Heat will tip off their preseason schedule this Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. The team’s tune-up games will also include matchups against the New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks, and Memphis Grizzlies, providing ample preparation for the NBA regular season, which begins on October 23 against the Orlando Magic.

