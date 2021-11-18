For over a decade, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have been one of the most beloved couples around the NBA. They've been together since the early 2000s and have experienced plenty of ups and downs, just like every couple.

Recently, Union revealed that Wade cheated on her shortly before they got married, even having a baby with another woman. She addresses that passage of their relationship in her memoir You Got Anything Stronger?

Nonetheless, even if his husband may not be a fan of that story, that's not the narrative that bothers him the most. Instead, it's the rumors of him having a poster of her on his wall while he was in college.

Dwyane Wade Calls Gabrielle Union A Liar

“That is a lie,” Wade said on 'The Late Show'. “My wife is a bigger celebrity than me. … This is a planted story. This did not happen, people. She’s lying. Now, I had the magazine that she was on the cover of and probably was under my pillow, but it wasn’t on the wall.”

Wade finally cleared the air on that hilarious story but people still haven't forgotten about his affair, especially after his wife said that the woman she is today wouldn't have forgiven him for that.

Gabrielle Union Said She Wouldn't Have Forgiven Wade's Affair Nowadays

“Who I am, the healing that I’ve fought for, the peace that I have fought for, I wouldn’t. I just wouldn’t,” Union said, as quoted by Heat Nation. “That’s not what happened, but there is wisdom from perspective and time and therapy and personal evolution and accountability that changes things.”

“One of the things I learned about giving advice is don’t take advice from anyone doing something about anything that they haven’t succeeded at," she added. "So if you’re gonna ask me, a divorced woman who’s had a gang of relationship challenges about what you should do in a relationship, you’ve already failed. I could give you my coulda, woulda, shoulda, but at the end of the day, I didn’t. So be careful when and who you ask for advice about what to do in the moment.

At the end of the day, all that matters is that the Wade-Union household is now closer and happier than ever. Also, Dwyane can finally have as many posters of his wife as he wants, no one will judge him.