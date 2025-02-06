Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Terry Rozier, Nikola Jovic react to Jimmy Butler’s trade to the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors finalized a deal on Wednesday night to acquire Jimmy Butler, fulfilling their goal of adding a star player to bolster their roster for the decisive stretch of the 2024-25 NBA season. Once the news broke, several Miami Heat players, such as Bam Adebayo, Terry Rozier, and Nikola Jovic, expressed their thoughts on the trade.

“When you hear news like that, it’s a shift, because it’s like ‘wow,’” Adebayo said in an interview with The Miami Herald. However, staying true to the mindset he’s maintained throughout the Butler-Heat saga, Bam emphasized that the most pressing matter was the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. “I was worried about getting the win,” he explained.

The timing of Butler’s trade to Golden State coincided almost perfectly with the Miami Heat‘s matchup against the Sixers. Despite the external distraction, Erik Spoelstra’s team stayed focused and secured a crucial 108-101 victory at Wells Fargo Center, moving them up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

“I think it’s going to take a huge weight off everybody’s shoulders,” Terry Rozier commented on the news of Butler’s departure from Miami. “We can move forward, and try to put it together and get ready for the playoffs. I think it’s a huge lift for everybody, just clarity,” he added.

Jimmy Butler high fives Terry Rozier of the Miami Heat during a game against the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center on October 28, 2024.

Rozier also acknowledged that the past few weeks had been challenging due to the persistent rumors and speculation surrounding Butler’s future. “Obviously, we’ve been the talk of the town for probably the last month,” he said. “I think it’s going to be huge for our locker room just knowing what we’ve got going out there. It’s going to be a huge help for us.”

Jovic sends emotional message to Butler

Nikola Jovic was one of the Miami Heat players who spoke most openly about Jimmy Butler’s departure. “My brother, man,” the Serbian forward began. “I’m going to miss him, for sure. I think a lot of guys here will. He’s someone who did a lot for this franchise.”

Jovic then got candid about the impact Butler had on him personally. “He’s somebody who helped me so much. I’m not sure if I would be here right now if it wasn’t for him,” he said. “I’m sad and happy in the same moment. I’m sad I’m not going to see him anymore, but I’m really happy he got what he wanted. That bag is really big, and I’m happy for him. I just wish him luck and I hope I’ll see him soon.”

When will Jimmy Butler face the Heat?

The 2024-25 NBA season is still far from over, but one game that is sure to draw attention is scheduled for March 25, when the Miami Heat will face the Golden State Warriors. This game will mark Jimmy Butler’s return to the Kaseya Center following his controversial exit from the team. It will be intriguing to see not only the reaction of his former Heat teammates but also how the Florida crowd greets the 35-year-old star.

