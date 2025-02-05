Jimmy Butler’s trade to the Warriors: How Kevin Durant’s decision reportedly paved the way

Just hours before the NBA trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors reportedly finalized a deal for Jimmy Butler, who had been seeking a way out of the Miami Heat for weeks. However, reports indicate that the trade only materialized after a major decision by Kevin Durant, which shifted Golden State’s approach.

Warriors executives had initially set their sights on Durant to add another elite talent to their roster in a bid to strengthen their push for a Western Conference deep run. But according to ClutchPoints, KD made it clear that he had no intention of returning to Golden State, forcing them to pivot.

Once the Warriors front office learned of Durant’s stance, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and his staff quickly shifted to their Plan B: acquiring Jimmy Butler. While the 35-year-old forward doesn’t carry the same reputation as Durant, he’s still a proven, top-tier talent capable of altering the Warriors’ trajectory and giving them a much-needed boost in the short term.

Jimmy Butler is reportedly leaving the Miami Heat to join the Golden State Warriors.

Details of Butler’s trade to Golden State

Butler’s move to the Warriors is part of a multi-team deal that involves several players. According to Shams Charania, the trade also includes Andrew Wiggins, PJ Tucker, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, and a protected first-round pick heading to the Heat.

Anderson and Wiggins will be joining Miami, along with Tucker, who is set to return to the Heat after three years, from the Utah Jazz. Schroder, less than two months after his trade to Golden State from Brooklyn, will reportedly continue his career with the Jazz.

As part of the trade, Butler will sign a two-year, $121 million contract extension with the Warriors, while declining his 2025-26 player option, according to Charania and Brian Windhorst.

The Warriors’ new Big Three

The Butler trade represents a win-now move for a franchise that’s already home to two of the league’s most iconic players in Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Although there was some initial skepticism from within the organization about the possibility of such a deal, Warriors officials made it happen in the final hours before the deadline.

Now, with Butler joining Curry and Green, the Warriors are primed for another championship run. With all three stars nearing the twilight of their careers, their window to capture the title is shrinking—meaning they’ll have to make the most of every opportunity in front of them.

