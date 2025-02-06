Draymond Green sends strong message about Jimmy Butler’s arrival to the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were in need of an elite player to strengthen their roster heading into the critical phase of the 2024-25 NBA season. Just hours before the trade deadline, they struck a deal with the Miami Heat to acquire Jimmy Butler. Draymond Green, a key figure for Golden State, quickly weighed in on what the small forward brings to the team.

Asked by The Athletic if Butler would fit in with the Warriors, Green didn’t hesitate: “He win? I win? That’s the fit. Winners win.” These concerns extend beyond Jimmy Butler’s basketball ability, which is indisputable, and focus primarily on how he will coexist with the other stars on the team.

Draymond was equally emphatic when discussing Butler’s individual qualities and what makes him such a valuable asset for the Warriors. “He’s a winner. Perennial All-Star. Tough as nails,” Green said, making it clear that he holds Jimmy in the highest regard. “Just (expletive) get the job done however it needs to be done.”

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat shoots over Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 27, 2022.

Green’s message to Butler before the trade

The trade that saw Butler join the Golden State Warriors had been the subject of intense speculation for weeks, particularly as Jimmy’s relationship with the Miami Heat became increasingly strained. Multiple NBA teams were linked to the forward, and rumors suggested Butler was hesitant to sign a long-term deal with Golden State, putting the trade in jeopardy.

However, just one day before the deal was finalized, Green addressed these rumors on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, sending a clear message to Butler. “Jimmy’s got to be really careful, because you continue to lessen the amount of teams that would be willing to take you on,” he warned. “At some point, Pat (Riley) might just say I’m sending you to Toronto.”

The fact that Butler’s arrival in Golden State was confirmed just hours later only further illustrates the unpredictability of the NBA and how quickly the landscape can shift, often yielding surprising outcomes even for the league’s most prominent figures.

Green’ situation after trade rumors

In addition to Butler’s trade, another topic that had been making waves around the Golden State Warriors was the speculation surrounding Draymond Green’s future with the team, with rumors circulating that he could be traded to another NBA franchise, The Athletic asked the veteran forward if the situation caused him any concern. Green’s response was blunt: “No.”

Elaborating on his mindset, Draymond explained, “I always talk to Mike (Dunleavy Jr., Warriors’ general manager). But, no, what’s going to happen is going to happen. Ninety-five percent of the things you worry about never come true.” He added, “If (I did get traded), then it just is what it is. My worries ain’t stopping it. So I wasn’t worried at all. I’ve been in a place of uncertainty overall. But what’s going to be is going to be. To sit and worry about it, this life is hard enough to worry about what you can’t control.”

