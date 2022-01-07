Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks face each other on Saturday at Spectrum Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Charlotte Hornets will clash off with Milwaukee Bucks at Spectrum Center in Charlotte Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 7:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their jubilee 120th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 62 direct duels to this day, while the Charlotte Hornets have celebrated a triumph in 57 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 1, 2021, and it ended in a 127-125 win for the Bucks at home in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

Charlotte Hornets have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times and lost twice. (WLLWW). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Milwaukee Bucks have also won three times in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered two losses (LLWWW).

The Hornets currently sit in eighth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.513. While the Bucks are placed five positions above them, in third place of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.625. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 20, 1988, and it ended in a 125-115 win for the Milwaukee side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks, to be played on Saturday, at the Spectrum Center, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup. However, judging by the Bucks' position on the table, we can expect them to win on the road.

* Odds via FanDuel