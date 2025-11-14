Trending topics:
nba

Is LaMelo Ball playing today, November 14, for Hornets vs Bucks at the NBA Cup?

The Charlotte Hornets are set to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA Cup action, and many are questioning whether star guard LaMelo Ball will be available for this contest.

By Gianni Taina

LaMelo Ball during an NBA game with the Hornets.
The Charlotte Hornets (4-7) are visiting the Milwaukee Bucks (7-5) tonight at the Fiserv Forum for action in the NBA Cup group stage. The key piece of news for the visiting team is the highly probable return of star guard LaMelo Ball.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Hornets have listed LaMelo Ball as probable (right ankle impingement) for tonight’s contest in Milwaukee. This is a significant update, as he aims to return after a five-game absence.

The Hornets’ star missed half of last season due to this very injury, which required offseason surgery. Following the team’s loss to the Timberwolves, Ball was forced to miss the subsequent five games.

Ball’s absence has been a major blow to the Hornets, though they managed to secure two victories without him. Ball is the primary contributor for the Hornets, leading the team in scoring (23.3 PPG), assists (9.8 APG), and rebounds (7.8 RPG) through six games.

LaMelo Ball during an NBA game against the Timberwolves. (Getty Images)

Hornets leading with injuries since the start of the season

The Charlotte side have struggled significantly with health since the start of the season, suffering key setbacks across their roster. Brandon Miller sustained a left shoulder injury during the second game, after opening the season with 25 points and seven assists, making him a significant loss to the team’s offense.

Philadelphia 76ers poised for major roster boost following impressive season start

see also

Philadelphia 76ers poised for major roster boost following impressive season start

In addition to Miller, the Hornets will be without Grant Williams (right knee surgery), Josh Green (left shoulder surgery), and Ryan Kalkbrenner (personal reasons). Furthermore, KJ Simpson is also listed as probable (left Ac joint sprain), while Liam McNeeley (illness) is listed as questionable for the contest.

Miles Bridges has stepped up as the primary leader for the Hornets in Ball’s absence, as he has averaged 21.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Alongside strong contributions from Collin Sexton (15.8 PPG) and rookie Kon Knueppel (16.6 PPG), the Charlotte teams have managed to navigate a challenging stretch marked by numerous injuries.

Better Collective Logo