Charlotte Hornets will welcome Miami Heat at Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 7:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 116th regular-season game. Expectedly, the Miami Heat are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 69 direct duels to this day, while the Charlotte Hornets have celebrated a triumph in 46 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 5, 2021, and it ended in a 104-86 win for the Heat away in Charlotte. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Friday, February 17, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Storylines

Charlotte Hornets have been in a bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won only one of their games (LLWLL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Miami Heat have lost only once in their five previous games (WWWWL).

The Heat currently sit on top of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.638. While the Hornets are placed eight positions below them, in ninth place on the Eastern Conference table, with a win percentage of 0.492. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 29, 1988, and it ended in a 99-84 win for the Hornets.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat, to be played on Thursday, at the Spectrum Center, will be broadcast on NBA TV in the United States.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat matchup. However, judging by the Hornets' recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

