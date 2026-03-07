NY Yankees ace Gerrit Cole weighs in on top prospect Carlos Lagrange during Spring Training

The New York Yankees’ pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange has been turning heads all spring with his blazing fastball, catching the attention of the team’s ace, Gerrit Cole. The 22-year-old right-hander, ranked MLB Pipeline’s No. 79 overall prospect for 2026, has impressed the veteran with his velocity and command.

Lagrange’s spring performance has been remarkable, whether throwing 102 mph fastballs past Aaron Judge in live at-bats or racking up 12 triple-digit heaters over three scoreless innings. Cole’s endorsement adds to the excitement surrounding the young flamethrower.

Cole, the 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner, shared his thoughts on Lagrange during spring workouts. “It’s like, silly,” Cole said, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s wild. I’m just blown away by the velocity every time.”

Stage is set for a breakout season

While Lagrange has only 16 games at Double-A and has yet to make his Triple-A debut, the Yankees are likely to continue his development in the minors to start the 2026 season. If his spring form carries over, a major league debut in the Bronx later this year is within reach.

Carlos Lagrange #84 of the Yankees poses for a photo during Photo Day. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Future role in Yankees rotation

New York’s rotation already features Cole and Carlos Rodon, so an immediate starting spot may not be available for Lagrange. However, his triple-digit fastball and strikeout ability make him a strong candidate for a late-season bullpen role or spot-starts, giving fans a glimpse of his MLB potential.

