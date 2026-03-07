Trending topics:
MLB

NY Yankees ace Gerrit Cole weighs in on top prospect Carlos Lagrange during Spring Training

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole shared his thoughts on rising prospect Carlos Lagrange during Spring Training, offering insight into the young pitcher’s development and potential impact on New York’s future.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Gerrit Cole #45 of the Yankees poses for a photo during Spring Training Photo Day.
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesGerrit Cole #45 of the Yankees poses for a photo during Spring Training Photo Day.

The New York Yankees’ pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange has been turning heads all spring with his blazing fastball, catching the attention of the team’s ace, Gerrit Cole. The 22-year-old right-hander, ranked MLB Pipeline’s No. 79 overall prospect for 2026, has impressed the veteran with his velocity and command.

Lagrange’s spring performance has been remarkable, whether throwing 102 mph fastballs past Aaron Judge in live at-bats or racking up 12 triple-digit heaters over three scoreless innings. Cole’s endorsement adds to the excitement surrounding the young flamethrower.

Cole, the 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner, shared his thoughts on Lagrange during spring workouts. “It’s like, silly,” Cole said, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s wild. I’m just blown away by the velocity every time.”

Advertisement

Stage is set for a breakout season

While Lagrange has only 16 games at Double-A and has yet to make his Triple-A debut, the Yankees are likely to continue his development in the minors to start the 2026 season. If his spring form carries over, a major league debut in the Bronx later this year is within reach.

 Carlos Lagrange #84 of the Yankees poses for a photo during Photo Day. Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Advertisement

Future role in Yankees rotation

New York’s rotation already features Cole and Carlos Rodon, so an immediate starting spot may not be available for Lagrange. However, his triple-digit fastball and strikeout ability make him a strong candidate for a late-season bullpen role or spot-starts, giving fans a glimpse of his MLB potential.

Phillies All-Star J.T. Realmuto sends strong message about Red Sox signing Ranger Suarez

see also

Phillies All-Star J.T. Realmuto sends strong message about Red Sox signing Ranger Suarez

Survey

Do you think Carlos Lagrange will make his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2026?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement
Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Brian Cashman shares honest take on replacement for Aaron Judge's teammate
MLB

Brian Cashman shares honest take on replacement for Aaron Judge's teammate

MLB News: Yankees' Max Fried shares honest thoughts on season-ending Gerrit Cole injury update
MLB

MLB News: Yankees' Max Fried shares honest thoughts on season-ending Gerrit Cole injury update

MLB News: Yankees' Gerrit Cole shares thoughts on Juan Soto's historic deal with Mets
MLB

MLB News: Yankees' Gerrit Cole shares thoughts on Juan Soto's historic deal with Mets

NY Yankees ace Gerrit Cole shares promising outlook despite preseason injury setback
MLB

NY Yankees ace Gerrit Cole shares promising outlook despite preseason injury setback

Better Collective Logo