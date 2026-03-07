Trending topics:
Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin receives harsh NHL punishment for slashing Sabres defenseman

The NHL handed Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin a harsh suspension after a slashing incident involving a Sabres defenseman, adding tension to Pittsburgh’s push through the season.

By Alexander Rosquez

Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Penguins looks on against the Kraken.
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesEvgeni Malkin #71 of the Penguins looks on against the Kraken.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without one of their veteran stars after the NHL handed down discipline following a controversial moment in their recent game against the Buffalo Sabres. The incident involved longtime Penguins center Evgeni Malkin and Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, drawing immediate attention from league officials.

The play occurred early in the second period during Thursday’s matchup in Pittsburgh. Officials assessed Malkin multiple penalties on the sequence, including a minor penalty for cross-checking, a major penalty for slashing, and a game misconduct that forced him to leave the game.

Shortly afterward, the league confirmed further punishment. The National Hockey League Department of Player Safety announced that Malkin has been suspended for five games without pay for slashing Dahlin during NHL Game No. 977.

NHL explains suspension and financial penalty

According to the league, the incident occurred at 0:35 of the second period, when Malkin delivered a forceful slash to Dahlin during a physical sequence along the boards. The officials on the ice immediately reviewed the situation and assessed the major penalty and game misconduct.

Tweet placeholder
Under the terms of the NHL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, Malkin will also face a significant financial penalty. Based on his average annual salary, the Penguins forward will forfeit $158,854.15 during the suspension.

Alexander Rosquez
