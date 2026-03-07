Trending topics:
Ravens beat out an NFC contender with an intriguing proposal to land Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders and will now team up with Lamar Jackson on the Baltimore Ravens in pursuit of his first Super Bowl ring.

By Matías Persuh

Maxx Crosby #98.
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesMaxx Crosby #98.

One of the NFL’s biggest storylines of the past few days has finally reached its conclusion. Maxx Crosby, one of the league’s most impactful players who had expressed his desire to leave the Las Vegas Raiders, will officially join the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the upcoming season.

Securing the five-time Pro Bowler was no easy task. Not only because of the compensation required, but also because several teams — some of them serious contenders — were looking to acquire the star defensive end’s services.

According to the insider Ian Rapoport, who reported the news on his X account, the Ravens gained a slight edge over their rivals with an intriguing proposal. One of the teams that also made a strong push to land Crosby were the Dallas Cowboys, but the two first-round picks offered by Baltimore ultimately tipped the scales in its favor.

With this move, it’s clear the team now led by Jesse Minter has a single objective: reaching the Super Bowl. Can Lamar Jackson, now with Maxx Crosby by his side, finally get them there?

Maxx Crosby, pass rusher for the Las Vegas Raiders
Maxx Crosby, pass rusher for the Las Vegas Raiders
Ravens are looking to make a statement in the AFC

Last NFL season was disappointing for the Ravens, mostly because of how it ended. Losing the AFC North to the Pittsburgh Steelers is something they can’t afford to happen again, making it imperative to build a competitive roster for what lies ahead.

Crosby is officially a Raven, and now the front office must continue to make smart moves to surround Lamar Jackson as effectively as possible. With the upcoming draft ahead (and no longer holding the No. 14 pick given to the Raiders) and the intent to expand their cap space, which other player will join the Raven Flock?

Wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Jalen Nailor, tight end Cade Otton, and cornerback Alontae Taylor are among the names rumored to potentially join, though nothing is confirmed. It will be a matter of watching how the offseason continues to unfold for this team.

