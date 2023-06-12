Miami Heat have been lucky that Erik Spoelstra has been their head coach for a long time, he is one of the best coaches in the NBA.

His career started with the Miami Heat in 1997, but during his early years he was nowhere near his head coaching position as he was working as a video analyst at the time.

Coach Spo has Filipino roots but he never worked as a head coach in that country as some think, he started working with the Miami Heat and since then that has been his only NBA team.

How many NBA Championship Rings does Erik Spoelstra have?

He has three rings, an assistant head coach ring in 2006 and a back-to-back record two NBA Championship rings between 2012 and 2013, on the other hand he was also named NBA All-Star Game head coach twice in 2013. and 2022.

Before becoming a head coach, Spoelstra was an assistant coach for Pat Riley, during which time he was determined to become a head coach.

Spoelstra never played professional basketball in the NBA but he was a WCC Freshman of the Year playing for TuS Herten (German basketball team).