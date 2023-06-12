How many NBA Championships have the Miami Heat won?

Miami Heat are playing better year after year and the change in their strategy is noticeable every time they reach the playoffs, but unfortunately they are not the team with the most championships.

During the 20th century the Miami Heat did not win a single NBA Championship, they were a relatively young team that was founded in 1988.

The first title in Miami Heat history was won in 1997, almost ten years after their founding, it was the first of 16 divisional titles.

How many NBA Championship rings has the Miami Heat won?

They have a total of three rings, the first being in 2006, while they won two back-to-back NBA Championships between 2012 and 2013.

Aside from the NBA Championship titles, the Miami Heat have seven conference titles (2006, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2020, 2023).

Miami Heat have lost two NBA Finals, 2014 and 2020, during the 2014 Finals they were swept by the San Antonio Spurs.