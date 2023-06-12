The Denver Nuggets are one of those NBA teams that aren’t considered big favorites, but things have changed for them and other ‘smaller’ teams in the last 5-6 seasons.

Nuggets’ secret to grow is to recruit players who are willing to give everything for the franchise and that has been key between 2015 and 2023.

The first time the Nuggets won a title was in 1970, although it was not a championship title but a division title, playing for the ABA and it wasn’t until 1977 when they won another one of those divisional championships in the NBA.

How many NBA Championships have the Denver Nuggets won?

They don’t have NBA Championships, so far the Nuggets have only one Conference title, plus they have 12 divisional titles between 1970 and 2023.

The Nuggets were founded in 1967 but were never able to establish themselves as a big team because for the first 20 years they couldn’t beat favoritism from other teams.

Among the most remembered players of the team is Dikembe Mutombo, although they had good players on the roster that was never enough to win a championship during the 20th century.