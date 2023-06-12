Few players have had the privilege of winning more than two NBA Championship rings, but not all of them are considered the best players, they were in the right place at the right time.

Most of the ‘big’ champions with 5+ rings won their titles in the 20th century, so far no player has been able to surpass that mark in the 21st century but there are several players with 4 rings who could win a couple more.

Some of the players who won multiple rings later became head coaches, as did Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors, after winning his rings as a player he won another four rings as a coach.

Top 10 players with the most NBA Championship Rings

The list of players with 5+ rings is relatively small, but only two players managed to win 10 or more rings during their playing career.

1. Bill Russell (11 rings)

2. Sam Jones (10 rings)

3. Tom Heinsohn (8 rings)

4. KC Jones (8 rings)

5. Satch Sanders (8 rings)

6. John Havlicek (8 rings)

7. Jim Loscutoff (7 rings)

8. Frank Ramsey (7 rings)

9. Robert Horry (7 rings)

10. Bob Cousy (6 rings)

All the players in the Top 10 are no longer playing, are all retired, or some of them have passed away. But there are still active players with multiple rings like LeBron James, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson, all with 4 rings.