It will be the fifth game of a very intense and tough final, as expected. The victory of one or the other team would mean two completely different scenarios, so here we will analyze what would happen if the Denver Nuggets lose this Game 5 against the Miami Heat.

The first four games have been very close and the victories have been by a short difference in points. This was expected to be the case since both teams have been very strong in all the rounds of the Playoffs and, in the case of the Denver Nuggets, also in the regular season.

The Miami Heat were the last qualified, so before the start of the postseason, few expected them to reach the NBA finals, and even less to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. The Nuggets‘ performance was more predictable: they were the best in the Western Conference in the regular season, and were superior to all their rivals in the Playoffs.

Denver Nuggets lose game 5

The Denver Nuggets have a great chance to become champions, in what would be the franchise’s first title in its history. Of the 4 previous games, they have won 3 so now the series is in their favor 3-1. And although it would be very hard to lose such a chance, with the loss, the series would be 3-2 and Game 6 would have to be played.