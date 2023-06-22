The 2023 NBA Draft is finally here. Today, Barclays Center in Brooklyn will capture the attention of thousands of fans waiting to know the future of their favorite franchises.

After the Denver Nuggets won the ring with Nikola Jokic, taken with an unexpected 41st pick during a TV commercial break, this event has taken another dimension.

With so many college and international prospects to be followed, of course there are many questions around one of the biggest events in the NBA. Read here to find out how many rounds will take place.

How many rounds are in the 2023 NBA Draft?

The 77th edition of the NBA Draft is one of the most anticipated in history thanks to names such as Victor Wembanyama. The event will have two rounds. All are scheduled for Thursday, June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

It’s important to remember that this time there won’t be the traditional 60 picks. In fact, there will only be 58 because the Chicago Bulls and the Philadelphia 76ers both lost second-round picks after violating tampering rules in free agency.

The NBA is really different from other leagues like the NFL in which rosters are formed by 53 players and, as a consequences, drafts are much longer. In basketball, that number is only of 15 players and that impacts the duration of the draft. Just one day.