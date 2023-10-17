How to watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Boston Celtics and New York Knicks meet in the 2023 NBA Preseason. This game will take place at TD Garden in Boston. The home team only thinks about winning all possible games during the regular season, the road will be long but they have a solid roster with enough talent to go as far as last season. On the other hand, visitors expect something similar but with players who previously won a college tournament and now play on the same NBA team.

[Watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks online free in the US on Fubo]

The Boston Celtics still remember what happened last season when they reached the conference finals and lost against Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat in what was an electrifying series that was ultimately lost by 3-4. So far in the preseason they have two wins and one loss against the New York Knicks 107-114.

The New York Knicks began the 2023 preseason with a win against the Boston Celtics, but after that well-deserved victory they lost a recent home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-121. They close the preseason against the Washington Wizards at home on October 18.

When will Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks be played?

Boston Celtics and New York Knicks play for the 2023 NBA Preseason on Tuesday, October 17 at TD Garden in Boston. Both teams have exceptional players, they both went far last season and are likely to do so again, but the home team is much more lethal and better organized than the visitors.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks in the US

This game for the 2023 NBA Preseason, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks at the TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday, October 17, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBATV.