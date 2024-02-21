How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 22, 2024

The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers will compete in a 2023/2024 NBA regular season game. Here, you will find all the crucial information, such as the date, start time, and ways to watch or livestream the game online in the United States.

[Watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This matchup holds significant interest in the Western Conference, featuring two teams with nearly identical standings, making their objectives at this point in the regular season similar and positioning them as direct competitors.

The Golden State Warriors, currently in 10th place, hold the final spot for the Play-in tournament. Right above them, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in a situation similar to that of the San Francisco-based team. Both teams aim to climb higher in the rankings, making their game against each other highly anticipated.

When will the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game be played?

The 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will take place this Thursday, February 22 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TNT.