How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on January 27, 2024

Golden State Warriors play against Los Angeles Lakers in what will be a 2023/2024 NBA regular season game. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

A compelling matchup unfolds in the Western Conference between two teams that share a common predicament: while expected to contend for top positions, they currently find themselves battling for a Play-in spot. The Los Angeles Lakers, currently in 9th position, epitomize this situation.

In essence, they occupy one of the last spots in the Conference Play-in, understanding that a loss could jeopardize their standing. The Warriors, with a record of 19-23, have yet to secure a place even among the top 10. Consequently, they must secure a victory, particularly against a direct rival.

When will Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will take place this Saturday, January 27 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ABC.