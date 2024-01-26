One of the biggest storylines around the Golden State Warriors this season has to do with the future of Klay Thompson, who is playing on an expiring contract. Though we’re talking about a franchise legend, the decline in his production as well as his age make many wonder whether this could be his final year with the Dubs.

But it may be a bit soon to tell his time in the Bay area is over. In an appearance on the HoopsHype podcast of Michael Scotto, Anthony Slater of The Athletic explained why he thinks Thompson and the Warriors will ultimately agree on an extension.

“If you have me predict, until I’m fooled or until I’m proven otherwise, I think they’re going to keep Thompson around because of what he means historically to this franchise, and the number will be dictated by the market. If there are other teams out there willing to bump his number to a level the Warriors previously haven’t been willing to go, then maybe they’ll go to that number. If there hasn’t been, maybe Klay has to bring his ask down. But I do think, again, I would predict just because of what both sides mean to each other, I would think they would get something done.”

Thompson has been instrumental to the Warriors’ success in the last decade, being a key contributor in four championships. Therefore, it would make sense for both parties to find a way to stay together. But it’s safe to say he cannot expect to be paid like the player he once was.

Klay Thompson may have to lower his contract demands

Once renowned for being one of the best shooters in the league, Thompson is only shooting 38.7% behind the arc, while averaging 17.4 points per game this season. Meanwhile, the Warriors clearly miss his best version as they’re 12th in the Western Conference at 19-23.

On top of that, Thompson has undergone two surgeries in the last few years and will turn 34 in February. That doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be an interesting opportunity in the open market, but other teams may offer just as much as the Warriors.

Slater said Thompson is “romantic” about this stint and success with the Warriors, claiming that he even feels that more than any typical player. We’ll have to wait and see if that truly matters to him during contract talks.