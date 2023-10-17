How to watch Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets will face against each other in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

The Miami Heat are coming off an outstanding season. Even though they fell short of winning the championship, the fact that a team that qualified for the Play-in Tournament came close to reaching the NBA Finals and eliminated strong contenders such as the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics is truly remarkable.

In the upcoming season, the Heat are determined to achieve even more, and they are preparing diligently to do so. They will be facing the Brooklyn Nets, a team that underwent significant changes by parting with several of their star players last season. It will be intriguing to see if this rebuilding effort proves to be effective.

When will Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets will take place this Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets

This 2023 NBA preseason game between Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun.