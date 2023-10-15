How to watch Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies meet in the 2023 NBA Preseason. This game will take place at Kaseya Center in Miami. The home team won the first game of the preseason 113-109 against the Charlotte Hornets, but after that victory they lost on the road. The visitors want to rebuild their winning streak to close the preseason with a winning record.

The Miami Heat lost again in the NBA Finals last season, but life goes on, they are now trying new things before starting the regular season. The preseason is key to defining which ‘new’ players could be part of the starting roster during the regular season.

The Memphis Grizzlies won the first two games of the preseason against the Indiana Pacers 127-122 and against the Milwaukee Bucks 108-102 in what was a sample of their offensive power at home, but recently lost against the Atlanta Falcons 102-103 on the road.

When will Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies be played?

Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies play for the 2023 NBA Preseason on Sunday, October 15 at Kaseya Center in Miami. This game is likely to be tighter than it seems, both teams have dangerous offenses and know how to defend themselves in the toughest situations.

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies in the US

This game for the 2023 NBA Preseason, Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Sunday, October 15, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBATV.