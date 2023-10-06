How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks will face against each other in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The final phase of preparation is commencing for the commencement of a new regular season that promises to be highly exciting and intense. One of the teams with a strong desire to contend at the top is the Minnesota Timberwolves, who secured a place in the Playoffs during the 2022/2023 season through the Play-in tournament.

The team has made several new acquisitions while retaining most of their squad, aiming to maintain competitiveness. On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks unexpectedly missed out on the Play-in tournament during the latter part of the previous regular season. This year, following a squad overhaul, they are determined to regain their competitive edge and are diligently preparing for the upcoming season.

When will Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks will take place this Saturday, September 7 at 12:00 PM (ET).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks

This 2023 NBA preseason game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV, Mavs.com.