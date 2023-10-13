How to watch New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves will face against each other in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

This matchup features two teams that had respectable performances last season but were unable to advance deep into the playoffs. On the New York Knicks‘ side, they successfully navigated through the first round but eventually succumbed to the Miami Heat.

The Timberwolves faced a challenging path to reach the playoffs, starting with a loss in the first game against the Lakers but ultimately securing their qualification against the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, they encountered significant difficulties when facing the Denver Nuggets. Both teams are now determined to make more significant playoff strides this year.

When will New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves will take place this Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 PM (ET).

New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

This 2023 NBA preseason game between New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves can be watched in the United States on NBA TV, MSG 2.