How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Philadelphia 76ers are scheduled to play against the Boston Celtics in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

This game will showcase for second time two teams that were among the top performers in the Eastern Conference last season. The Boston Celtics (who won the first encounter between the two) made it to the conference finals, where they came very close to staging a remarkable comeback from a 3-0 deficit but ultimately lost in the seventh game.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers reached the conference semifinals but were eliminated by the team they are facing in this game in six games. Both teams have a lot to offer, and undoubtedly, this year, they are determined to contend for the championship. More than interesting duel between two teams that have a lot to offer as demonstrated in the confrontations between both during the 2023 playoffs.

When will Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will take place this Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

This 2023 NBA preseason game between Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Boston.